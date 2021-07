UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira shared his prediction for the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Oliveira became the new UFC 155lbs champion when he won the vacant title with a KO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. For his first title defense, “Do Bronx” seems destined to fight the winner of the UFC 264 main event trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier. The champion has been keeping a close eye on this blockbuster fight and is now ready to share his prediction.