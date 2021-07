BBB Names Josh Planos the Director of Public Relations and Communications. Josh Planos was recently named the director of public relations and communications for the Better Business Bureau (BBB, bbb.org/nebraska). Josh received his Bachelor of Journalism at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where he won multiple Big Ten championships in public speaking. Following college, Josh worked at KETV NewsWatch 7, Omaha’s ABC affiliate, for a number of years, before transitioning to roles as the digital media manager and assistant director of communications at the University of Nebraska Foundation and the Director of Strategic Communications & Marketing at Grand Island Public Schools. His professional experiences have been wide-ranging, but nearly all of them were centered around storytelling and relationship building. Josh is looking forward to elevating the Better Business Bureau in any way he can!