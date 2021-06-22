JROTC instructors meet to evaluate camp and future training for cadets

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Patrick McBride, a JROTC instructor at Lumberton High School, left, speaks Tuesday to Red Springs High School JROTC instructor Brian Shaw during a meeting to evaluate this past week’s JROTC training camp, at which students from all five high schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County participated.

LUMBERTON — Seven Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructors gathered Tuesday at Lumberton High School to discuss the success of its weeklong training camp that was held this past week and ways to improve it in the future.

Typically, about 75 JROTC cadets attend the camp hosted by the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina, where they undergo training each year.

Because of COVID-19, camps for 2020 and 2021 were canceled, said Gregory Williamson, a JROTC instructor at Lumberton High.

So, JROTC battalions from Lumberton, Fairmont, Purnell Swett, Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools came together, with the permission of Public Schools of Robeson County administrators, to host a training camp this past week that was spread out among the county’s five public high schools. The 4th Brigade U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Bragg provided $2,500 for meals at the camp.

Camp took place June 14 through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fifty-three cadets attended the camps, which only allowed 11 students on each school campus, according to Williamson. Thus, cadets rotated each day from campus to campus for new training activities.

Tony Brewington, the JROTC instructor at Purnell Swett High, said cadets who attended brought with them impressive efforts to train, especially during physical training tests.

“The drive and the motivation we had was impressive,” Brewington said. “I just commend those kids who came out.”

While at LHS, students participated in marksmanship and in a rope bridge activity, Williamson said. Once they arrived at the PSHS campus, they were engaged in the Army’s new physical readiness test. Cadets participated in orienteering activities at St. Pauls High, which included the use of navigational tools. Red Springs High was the site for CPR and first aid training, and physical fitness in the form of the cadet challenge as the focus at Fairmont High.

“I think we definitely enhanced their knowledge and their confidence during this training,” said Bobby Gay, a JROTC instructor at FHS.

Though cadets will attend Ft. Jackson next year, if possible, JROTC instructors discussed on Tuesday tailoring their mini-camps to run like the JROTC camp this past week. The instructors, who all once served in the military, spoke about incorporating new meal options rather than the heater meals offered that mimic the Army’s MREs, or Meals Ready-to-Eat.

Instructors also spoke of the absence of leadership opportunities in the camp, when compared to the camp at Ft. Jackson. Cadets who attend training at Ft. Jackson are typically placed in charge of a platoon of their peers to lead them and instruct them during activities. Instructors spoke of incorporating similar leadership elements into future training in Robeson County.

However, in his opinion, the camp offered one of few face-to-face leadership opportunities for cadets in about 15 months because of COVID-19, Williamson said.

He “heard no complaints” from students who attended, Williamson said.

“They were quite pleased with training,” he said of cadets.

The in-county camp also showed instructors that cadets’ physical fitness has been negatively affected as a result of the loss of training and fitness activities because of COVID-19. Thus, instructors discussed adding more physical training in the new school year.

Patrick McBride, a Lumberton High JROTC instructor, said the conversation Tuesday is one that will produce other camps shaped by the collective input of instructors.

There are 12 JROTC instructors involved in programs with PSRC.

“We’re trying to improve,” McBride said.

Without such conversation, programs would never evolve or become better, he said. And the evaluation of camp is the first step in producing an even better program for students in the future.