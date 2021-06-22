Cancel
Boston, MA

SCFGLive: All About BUilding!

 17 days ago

Ever wonder how the tallest of buildings stay standing and how the Engineers who think of these building ideas design these towers? Join us this week on SCFGLive as we have student engineers from a group at Boston University’s: BU Engineers without Borders. Get ready to put your engineering caps on because our friends have a challenge for us to build the tallest tower in 60 seconds. For this activity just grab five items around you that you’ll be able to stack on top of each other (some examples include: cardboard, paper, cans, and a water bottle)

www.cctvcambridge.org
Boston, MA
#National Grid#Science Club For Girls
Boston University
