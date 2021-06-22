Smith Moore had many facets

MARQUETTE — Smith Moore (yes, his first name was Smith) was born in Vermont in 1830. He migrated to Cleveland, Ohio and took up sailing as his occupation. In March 1850 he married Sedate Wilbur in Cleveland and they had four children. It would appear that he was rarely home, as after gaining experience on the Great Lakes, he captained an ocean going vessel plying between New York and the Isthmus of Panama. He also made several voyages around Cape Horn.