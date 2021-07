If you've been following along with the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, you would know that Jade Cline's recovery from her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) plastic surgery makeover hasn't been going as planned. Amid the stress that she was experiencing with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean and her parents, mother Christy and stepfather Corey, Cline went to co-star Briana DeJesus' house to continue her recovery. On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Cline made a big decision regarding her relationship with her mother following all of the drama.