Amy and Chris go to Matt to ask if his offer of getting married on Roloff Farm still stands in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Little People, Big World.’. Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are working out their wedding details, and one of their first stops is to confirm the wedding venue. Matt Roloff had offered up Roloff Farm for the venue, and the couple has decided to accept. “I think since, you know, Chris and I decided on the Roloff Farm for our wedding, we wanted to get together with Matt and let him know,” Amy says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 6 episode.