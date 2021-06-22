Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio’s Special Olympics Summer Games Return

Liz Fe Lifestyle
Liz Fe Lifestyle
 15 days ago

ABC6

The Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games typically hosts about 3000 athletes for a weekend full of events and competitions on Ohio State’s campus.

This summer, with Summer Games Reimagined, more than 5500 athletes will be able to participate in 80 events in their own communities. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Health Sciences College, Special Olympics Ohio is hosting the event this year.

Although the pandemic disrupted last year’s games and this year will still look different than previous years, Special Olympics Ohio is excited about the chance to celebrate.

“While it’s easy to look at everything we are missing this year for State Summer Games, we hope our athletes can look at everything they are gaining instead. We have learned that Special Olympics Ohio is indeed a family! We are ONE community, and we are so happy to kick off this 2021 Summer Games Reimagined.”
  • Jessica Stewart, president and CEO of Special Olympics Ohio

The organization has accomplished a lot despite the challenges that the pandemic has posed. Special Olympics Ohio board chair, Geoff Kunkler says that they pivoted to new territory regarding online programming, distributed hundreds of canvasses to Ohioan athletes for the very first Special Olympics Art Auction, provided about 100 vaccinations, and sent athlete and coach, Bobby Reidl to the NFL draft to make an announcement about a Minnesota Vikings pick.

Special Olympics Ohio empowers people with intellectual disabilities all across Ohio through sports, health education, and leadership programs. They provide year-round sports training and competition in 19 different sports for a total of 20,000 youth and adult athletes. They help all people learn to develop courage, physical fitness, and participate in a welcoming community.

The events started taking place on June 10 and continue throughout the month. The next event will be on June 27th, from 1pm-5pm, Art in the Park at Special Olympics Ohio at 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232.

