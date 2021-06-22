Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
EPA

The widespread and unjust drinking water and clean water crisis in the United States

By J. Tom Mueller, Stephen Gasteyer
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany households in the United States face issues of incomplete plumbing and poor water quality. Prior scholarship on this issue has focused on one dimension of water hardship at a time, leaving the full picture incomplete. Here we complete this picture by documenting the full scope of water hardship in the United States and find evidence of a regionally-clustered, socially unequal nationwide household water crisis. Using data from the American Community Survey and the Environmental Protection Agency, we show there are 489,836 households lacking complete plumbing, 1,165 community water systems in Safe Drinking Water Act Serious Violation, and 21,035 Clean Water Act permittees in Significant Noncompliance. Further, we demonstrate this crisis is regionally clustered, with the specific spatial pattern varying by the specific form of water hardship. Elevated levels of water hardship are associated with the social dimensions of rurality, poverty, indigeneity, education, and age—representing a nationwide environmental injustice.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Drinking Water#Water Resources#United States#Water Systems#Indigeneity#Americans#Basics#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
Related
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Annual quality report states Fairfield’s water is safe to drink

FAIRFIELD — The quality of drinking water in Fairfield continues to exceed strict state and federal mandates. The city released its 2020 Water Quality Report on Tuesday through the Consumer Confidence Report. Standards are set by the California Division of Drinking Water and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The report...
Energy Industrywateronline.com

Rainwater Harvesting: A Viable Means To Prevent Water Crisis

“Water, water, every where, / Nor any drop to drink”. These all too familiar lines from the poem by Samuel Taylor Coleridge seem to be ringing too close to home as water becomes an increasingly scarce resource with every passing day. Water Crisis was ranked as the #5 Global Risk...
Los Alamos, NMlosalamosnm.us

DPU Issues 2020 Drinking Water Quality Report

Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities announced that results published in the 2020 drinking water quality report demonstrate excellent water quality throughout Los Alamos County. Covering the period of January through December 2020, the report highlights the county’s drinking water source information, how the county’s water is protected and test results, including all substances and levels of substances detected in the water.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Water crisis is all about pipes

State, federal governments called upon to invest in critical water infrastructure needs. Communities across the state face critical water infrastructure demands that total nearly $10 billion and will escalate to about $23 billion in statewide water infrastructure costs over the next 20 years. According to a recent survey conducted by...
Newark, NJNew Jersey Globe

Payne secures $117 billion for clean water supply

A $715 billion transportation infrastructure bill co-sponsored by Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-Newark) that passed the House last week includes the Newark congressman’s amendment to remove lead from drinking water supplies at schools and in low-income areas that have already experienced lead contamination. Payne’s proposal included $117 billion to decontaminate...
PoliticsPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Announces $26.7 Million for Clean Water Systems and Local Drinking Water Infrastructure Projects Statewide

Projects located in Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, and Western New York Regions. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved $26.7 million in grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans to support vital water quality infrastructure projects across New York State. The funding supports municipalities that are working to update their aging drinking water and wastewater systems and improve utility services for residents with innovative, cost-effective financing solutions.
Food Safetymichiganradio.org

The chemical soup that can get into your drinking water

All the things that go down the drain and end up at the waste water treatment plant are not removed there. Some of the industrial byproducts that end up in sewers, the agricultural chemicals that runoff farmland, and pharmaceuticals that pass through our bodies, all can end up in our streams and lakes. It’s a soup of chemicals. They’re difficult to keep out of drinking water.
Clarke County, GAwuga.org

ACC drinking water remains clean and safe, say officials

Athens-Clarke County officials say that residents can continue to have confidence in the quality of their drinking water. That’s according to the 2021 Drinking Water Quality/Consumer Confidence Report put out by the county’s Public Utilities Department. The report is the result of some 16,000 tests conducted over the year 2020, and it finds that drinking water for homes and businesses meets or exceeds the standards set out by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division, including levels of copper, lead, and chlorine.
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

Drones for Clean Water: Nixie Water Sampling System Brings Samples to Scientists

Drones have proven to be an incredibly valuable tool for environmental scientists: now, Reign Maker, a drone and data services innovation company, has developed a system using drones for water sampling. Nixie, “the world’s first drone-enabled water sampling and data collection system, designed to drastically increase sampling rates and accuracy while reducing the number of required field personnel and eliminating the dependence on marine vessels,” says a company press release.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Wildfire Destruction Threatens Drinking Water Supplies

Wildfire damage is threatening drinking water supplies across the West long after the blazes are put out, the New York Times reports. Increasingly vicious wildfires, fueled by climate change, are exposing huge swaths of hillside and mountainside to increased erosion which in turn can obstruct and foul drinking water supplies for years. At best, this raises costs for municipalities forced to maintain pipes clogged with debris and at worst makes the water untreatable, forcing localities to seek alternative water sources in the midst of an epic megadrought.
Jackson County, MNJackson County Pilot

Dickinson County Clean Water Alliance: Conserving across states

John Wills wears a lot of hats. A Republican state representative in Iowa, a former soldier and conservation official with several regional organizations, he’s had a lot of experiences throughout his life. Wills started working in conservation back in 1993 and returned to it after his stint in the military...
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

State to cut funding for crisis stabilization unit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services will cut funding for the regional crisis stabilization units in Craighead, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Washington Counties. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says this could dramatically affect operations at the facilities. “They would be cutting the reimbursement of the operators of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy