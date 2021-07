More than half of the UK’s music festivals that were set to take place this year have now been cancelled, according to the Association Of Independent Festivals. The trade body estimates that 51% of UK festivals with a capacity of more than 5000 people have now decided not to go ahead in 2021. Meanwhile, 78% of those yet to cancel are unsure if they will be able to take place, as COVID restrictions extend, but are holding on to the last possible moment before making a decision.