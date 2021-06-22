Let Journal Standard & Snow Peak Sherpa Your Cozy Campside Hangs
Key Pieces: Deep pile everything. The matching cardigan and pant set are peak cozy, easily blanketed by the lined poncho for maximum warmth and weather protection. Editor's Notes: Snow Peak is on a collaborative streak, coming in hot after its latest New Balance partnership with another Japan exclusive. Again, the outdoor expert is aligning with Journal Standard's Relume sub-label for a special assortment of loungey campfire essentials. The goods again are informed by a clear focus on comfort, delivering easygoing layering pieces and some unique accessories ideal for cooling weather — yep, Fall 2021 is already up for pre-order even though summer only just began.www.highsnobiety.com