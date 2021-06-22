Let Journal Standard & Snow Peak Sherpa Your Cozy Campside Hangs

Key Pieces: Hold on a minute, are those popper-track-pants-slash-cowboy-chaps!? I wonder what the young team back home in Scotland would make of those. Editor’s Notes: A typical Martine Rose collection inevitably delivers two things: shit hot tailoring and plenty of Easter eggs for those who love their old-school British clobber. This effort is no exception. There's a quilted coat that kind of looks like an undertaker's Barbour (look one); an oversized anorak (look nine) that is a nod to '90s Manchester outdoor label Sprayway; and, if my spidey senses are correct, what might be a high fashion take on the infamous Nickelson polo shirt (look 21). In amongst all that you'll find the usual smattering of ravey neon turtlenecks and broad-shouldered suits.