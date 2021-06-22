Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emilia Clarke Would Like to Play Qi’ra From Solo Again and LET HER

By Rachel Leishman
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Solo: A Star Wars Story is somehow a divisive movie among fans of the Star Wars franchise, mainly because it continues to prove my theory that Han Solo is a hermit who hates most people, but alas. You either love it or hate it, and one character that fits in perfectly with that divide is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra. In a shocking twist, I loved her and wanted more of her, even though I was initially against the idea of Qi’ra before the movie came out. But the minute I saw her on Corellia with Han and then later, when she’s working with Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos, I was obsessed.

www.themarysue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Erin Kellyman
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corellia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Has Emilia Clarke Come To Terms With Game Of Thrones' Ending Two Years Later? Here's What She Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even though it's been a little over two years since Game of Thrones wrapped with its Season 8 finale, bringing the fantasy hit to a close, you could probably still begin a conversation with, "So, GOT, amirite?" and have anyone you say it to totally get your meaning. While it's never easy bringing a long-running fan favorite to an end, millions upon millions of fans were left angry / disappointed / unimpressed by much of what happened during the show's final season, including some of the stars. If you're wondering whether or not Emilia Clarke has now come to terms with the Game of Thrones ending, though, we have your answer.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Makes Peace with Daenerys' Fate

The downfall of Daenerys Targaryen is arguably the most controversial aspect of HBO's Game of Thrones' final season. Actress Emilia Clarke played the Dragon Queen, who spent the better part of the finale burning King's Landing and its residents to ashes. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her upcoming comic "M.O.M: Mother of Madness", she empathizes with fans about their cognitive dissonance creatively with the series' showrunners but revealed she made peace with it.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Emilia Clarke Says She Has Unfinished Business With The Star Wars Franchise

After its initially disappointing reception, Solo has become the recipient of a lot of love online as Star Wars fans campaign for this corner of the galaxy to be continued in some form. It’s looking like Disney might be bringing back one star of the movie, Donald Glover, in the upcoming Lando TV series, but there are still many others we want to catch up with. One of those is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, Han’s former flame last seen working for Darth Maul.
MoviesComicBook

Emilia Clarke Talks M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Star Wars, and Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke has undeniably become a household name, with her performances as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story courting a number of fans. Next month, Clarke will branch out into an entirely new realm with her first comic book, the Image Comics title M.O.M.: Mother of Madness. The three-issue miniseries follows Maya, a single mom and under-the-radar scientist, who decides to suit up as a superhero and use her unique set of superpowers to take down a secret ring of human traffickers. Mother of Madness was created by Clarke herself, who co-writes the title with Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman), with art by Leila Leiz (Horde, The Last Book You'll Ever Read).
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke confesses which scene she would have eliminated

Emilia Clarke is recognized in the entertainment world for her role as Daenerys en Game of Thrones. For eight seasons the Mother of dragons He was one of the most important and determining characters of the popular TV show. HBO based on the novels of George R. R. Martin. Some episodes of the iconic series came to be presented from the point of view of Daenerys.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Michelle Yeoh Joins The Witcher: Blood Origins Cast

It looks like Michelle Yeoh is still one of the busiest stars in Hollywood. The Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings actress have just joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origins. Netflix confirmed that Yeoh has been cast as Scían, a warrior elf who will play a...
TV SeriesNME

‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off casts Rhaenyra Targaryen

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has cast the role of young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The first-born child of king Viserys I Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, Rhaenyra is a dragonrider and the chosen heir. Milly Alcock will be playing Rhaenyra, as reported by The Wrap, and is...
MoviesInside the Magic

C-3PO Becomes a Villain In Deleted ‘Star Wars’ Scene

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) is one of the most highly acclaimed Star Wars movies in the Skywalker saga and considered one of the best sequels in movie history. The film begins on the ice planet of Hoth as Imperial forces attack the Rebels’ Echo Base with AT-AT’s and drove snow troopers. Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his allies are able to defend themselves against the Galactic Empire until they escape, but in a deleted scene, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) kills two stormtroopers with Wampas hidden in the base.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Emilia Clarke's M.O.M & Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika to Break Records

It's come to my attention that Image's M.O.M: Mother Of Madness by the all-women creative team of Emilia Clarke, Marguerite Bennet, Leila Leiz, Tríona Farrell, and Haley Rose-Lyon, and Sweet Paprika by Mirka Andolfo may be vying for the title of highest ordered launch by a female creative team in comic book stores. Who will break that record and come out on top? Some context of course. Graphic novelists such as Shannon Hale and Raina Telgemeier will get numbers far in excess of these, in bookstores. But for the North American comic book store environment, classically a male-dominated one, a couple of six-figure launches by all-women teams may be a game-changer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy