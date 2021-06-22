Emilia Clarke Would Like to Play Qi’ra From Solo Again and LET HER
Solo: A Star Wars Story is somehow a divisive movie among fans of the Star Wars franchise, mainly because it continues to prove my theory that Han Solo is a hermit who hates most people, but alas. You either love it or hate it, and one character that fits in perfectly with that divide is Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra. In a shocking twist, I loved her and wanted more of her, even though I was initially against the idea of Qi'ra before the movie came out. But the minute I saw her on Corellia with Han and then later, when she's working with Paul Bettany's Dryden Vos, I was obsessed.