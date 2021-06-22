Emilia Clarke Would Like to Play Qi’ra From Solo Again and LET HER

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even though it's been a little over two years since Game of Thrones wrapped with its Season 8 finale, bringing the fantasy hit to a close, you could probably still begin a conversation with, "So, GOT, amirite?" and have anyone you say it to totally get your meaning. While it's never easy bringing a long-running fan favorite to an end, millions upon millions of fans were left angry / disappointed / unimpressed by much of what happened during the show's final season, including some of the stars. If you're wondering whether or not Emilia Clarke has now come to terms with the Game of Thrones ending, though, we have your answer.