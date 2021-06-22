Tennessee Trio in Action at NBA Draft Combine

The Philadelphia 76ers have been eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs, so that means it’s time to look forward to the 2021 NBA Draft. The Sixers are outside of the draft lottery, picking at no. 28 overall — the backend of the first round. The Sixers also have one pick in the second round at no. 50 overall. While Philly may look to shake things up this offseason and Daryl Morey has never been shy about trading draft picks, it doesn’t hurt to think about who among incoming rookies could fit the team best should they stand pat and make a pick at 28.