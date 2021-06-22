Cancel
Tennessee Trio in Action at NBA Draft Combine

Cover picture for the articleA trio of Tennessee Vols are in action through this weekend at the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Senior wing Yves Pons is joined in The Windy City by SEC All-Freshman Team performers Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. The NBA earlier this month announced 69 players who were expected to participate in the combine, and Tennessee was one of only five universities with at least three players to receive an invite.

