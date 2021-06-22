Untreated Sleep Apnea Tied to COVID-19 Infections, More Severe Cases
Last Updated: June 22, 2021. However, positive airway pressure therapy tied to lower rates of infection. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Untreated obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with increased rates of COVID-19 infection, while positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy is associated with lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, SLEEP 2021, held virtually from June 10 to 13.www.doctorslounge.com