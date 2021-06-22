Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Special Procedures for June 25, 2021 Special City Council Meeting

Attendance: In response to the ongoing Public Health Emergency, the Special City Council Meeting on Friday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. will be held via Zoom video conference.

Viewing: Members of the public will have the ability to view the meeting through GOVTV on Comcast Channel 16, or to stream live on the GOVTV website at https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/govtv, or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/xRez4q3XlZw. The GOVTV live stream can be accessed at these addresses from most smartphones, tablets, or computers.

The video recording of this and all past meetings of the City Council will also remain available for viewing at any time on the City’s website. Council Staff is available to help members of the public access pre-recorded Council meetings on-line at any time during normal business hours. Please call 505-768-3100 for assistance.

Public Comment: The agenda for the meeting will be posted on the City Council website on Tuesday, June 22 at https://cabq.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The Council will take general public comment and comment on the meeting’s specific agenda items in verbal and written form via this link https://www.cabq.gov/council/find-your-councilor/public-comments through 1:00 pm on Friday, June 25. Participants have the ability to select if they require Spanish language interpretation when signing up.

The Council will take general public comment on any topic, including agenda items, from up to a maximum of 20 people, on a first-come first-serve basis. To provide real time verbal public comment over Zoom, participants must sign up for public comment at the link above. Written comments will be distributed to all Councilors for review in advance of the meeting.

