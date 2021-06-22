Cancel
Columbus, OH

Ohio Summer Nutrition Program Offers Free Meals to Kids

Liz Fe Lifestyle
Liz Fe Lifestyle
 15 days ago

ABC6

The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) is offering free meals to kids age 18 and under without needing to register. CHA was founded in 1970 and is a statewide nonprofit organization with the mission of ending childhood hunger in Ohio.

The organization provides healthy meals to young children, teaches nutrition and physical education, and fights for legislation to improve the welfare of Ohio’s kids. Last year, CHA launched its summer nutrition program with 180 sites, including 30 mobile meal stops. This year, meals are now available at over 260 locations throughout Ohio with 42 mobile meal stops.

“The summer break is a time when many disadvantaged children are at greater risk of experiencing hunger as they lose access to school and afterschool meals they rely on for their daily nutrition.”
  • Judy Mobley, president and CEO of CHA

According to Feeding America, which is the largest domestic hunger relief organization, the number of food-insecure children in Ohio increased to 700,000, or one in four during the pandemic, compared to 500,000 or one in five before the pandemic.

Due to the increase in hunger rates and the number of families still recovering from the pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has allowed summer nutrition programs to be established in places that might not have previously qualified for them in the past. This works to benefit more children in need. Only one in ten children who participate in the National School Lunch Program in Ohio, are a part of a summer nutrition program.

Shannon Amos, vice president of CHA, stated that meal sites are usually limited to areas where at least 50 percent of the student population qualifies for free or reduced lunch. Now that programs are being extended by the USDA until the end of August, CHA is trying to take advantage of the new flexibility in the rules and regulations and increase meal accessibility as much as possible.

A list of the summer meal sites can be found at: https://childrenshungeralliance.org/summer-meal-sites

Columbus, OH
