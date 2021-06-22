Cancel
DOE Invests $61 Million in Advanced Nuclear Energy R&D Projects Across America

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding Supports University Faculty and Student Projects to Improve Resiliency and Development of Carbon-Free Nuclear Power. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $61 million in funding awards for 99 advanced nuclear energy technology projects in 30 states and a U.S. territory. The projects, $58 million of which will go to U.S. universities, will focus on nuclear energy research, cross-discipline technology development, and nuclear reactor infrastructure to bolster the resiliency and use of America’s largest domestic source of carbon-free energy. It will also help to meet the Biden-Harris Administration’s ambitious goals of 100% clean electricity by 2035, and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

