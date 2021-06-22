City of Miami and IKE Smart City Launch Innovative Digital Kiosks
The City of Miami, in partnership with IKE Smart City, unveiled the first in a series of interactive, digital touchscreen kiosks called “IKE” at a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Wynwood. District 5 City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson was on hand for the unveiling. The event marked the launch of a City-wide initiative to install up to 150 IKE kiosks in locations including Overtown, Downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Little Havana and Allapattah.www.miamigov.com