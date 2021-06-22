Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

City of Miami and IKE Smart City Launch Innovative Digital Kiosks

miamigov.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Miami, in partnership with IKE Smart City, unveiled the first in a series of interactive, digital touchscreen kiosks called “IKE” at a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Wynwood. District 5 City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson was on hand for the unveiling. The event marked the launch of a City-wide initiative to install up to 150 IKE kiosks in locations including Overtown, Downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Little Havana and Allapattah.

www.miamigov.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiosk#Wynwood#Allapattah#Ada#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy