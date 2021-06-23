Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England’s Euro 2020 triumph just became inevitable — thanks to the public health authorities

By Tom Peck
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6uCy_0acMtE2400

Henry VIII falls off a horse during a joust and a shocked Anne Boleyn miscarries a baby boy.

Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s driver turns down the wrong Sarajevo side street, into the path of a Serbian nationalist with a gun.

A drunk MP called Eric Joyce headbutts a Tory in the Strangers’ Bar in Westminster, triggering the Falkirk by-election.

Mason Mount lingers two minutes too long in conversation with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour in the Wembley tunnel and is instructed to self-isolate by Public Health England.

These are the freak potholes that derail the wheels of history, send it stuttering to KwikFit, where it must pay a terrible price before it can start out again on a fresh course. The reformation, the First World War, the Second World War, Corbyn, Brexit – none of these things were inevitable. And neither was England’s Euro 2020 triumph – until now.

Who would have thought that it would be a much-maligned quango operating inside the Department of Health that would drive England on to major tournament glory as it now surely has done? Who could have known it would be their stubborn close-contact protocols that would force Mason Mount from the starting line-up and at last unlock England’s attacking potential?

If England spent most of Tuesday afternoon wondering how it can possibly be that the only two people deemed to have been in close contact with Billy Gilmour on Friday night were two members of the England team, one of whom didn’t even play, it’s fair to say England had stopped worrying about it shortly after kick-off. And England certainly isn’t worrying about it now.

Let’s not linger too long on it having taken direct state intervention for Gareth Southgate finally to start Jack Grealish. Let us linger only on the sultry touches, that exquisite chip, the soft, shunted passes that seem to bend space and time around whomever might be fortunate enough to receive them. And besides, chucking Bukayo Saka in the mix was down to Gareth and Gareth alone, and no one can say that didn’t work either.

He has conspired to land himself in that most unfortunate of positions, however. England, yet again, expects. Though it should know better.

Expecting has cost it before. Scotland, by the same token, should know better than to hope, which it did for an agonising half hour or so, just after Conor McGregor scored a goal for it in a major tournament, an event that comes around with the same metronomic regularity as the Kumbh Mela and Halley’s comet.

But let’s not expect too much, for now. Let us first drink in the splendour of an edgy 1-0 victory in a glorified dead rubber contest against the Czech Republic delivered by an attack that has finally found a faint touch of spark.

What England actually expects is, as ever, unclear. One thing England has no choice but to expect, as it is a matter of certainty, is a match at Wembley on Tuesday in which at least some of the following names will certainly appear: Ngolo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Ruben Dias, Karim Benzema. So perhaps it really shouldn’t expect too much for now – but that’s never, ever, stopped it before.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

168K+
Followers
87K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Toni Kroos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Archduke#Serbian#Kwikfit#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brexit
Country
Scotland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Third wave of infections will continue 'for longer than expected' because of England's Euro 2020 run but Covid is now 'more like a bad cold' thanks to vaccines, says top expert

Covid is now more like a 'bad cold' thanks to the effect of vaccines, a top epidemiologist has claimed after data showed symptoms of the disease are becoming milder across the board despite rising cases. King's College London's Covid symptom study estimated there were 25,210 new cases every day in...
SoccerSlate

What’s Wrong With England at Euro 2020?

Perhaps the most depressing thing about England’s 1–0 win over the Czech Republic Tuesday—a victory that clinched the group for the Three Lions in the opening round of the Euro Cup—was that England seemed to be trying. The gap in quality between the two teams was apparent, but that was...
Soccerchatsports.com

England advance at Euro 2020 thanks to safe approach, but they'll need to score goals if they're to win it all

LONDON -- Gareth Southgate found a way for England to win Group D at Euro 2020. Now he needs to mastermind a way to win the entire tournament. There has perhaps been an unexpectedly high level of pragmatism in England's performances at Euro 2020, which continued with Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic. Rather than unleash the full attacking potential of a squad and its array of forward options, Southgate has sought to protect its weakest link -- the defence -- with a more conservative use of the ball and greater positional discipline than many anticipated.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

England’s potential route to Euro 2020 glory

England are through to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 but their potential route to the final will only become clear after the group stage is concluded on Wednesday. Their ‘reward’ for winning Group D is a last-16 tie against the runners-up from the so-called ‘group of death’ (Group F) that features France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary.
Soccerworldsoccer.com

England’s route to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Are you wondering what England’s route to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium looks like?. England will play Germany in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Tuesday. If they progress to the quarter-finals, they will face either Ukraine or Sweden. Beyond that, The Three Lions would come up against Netherlands, Czech Republic, Wales or Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley.
Premier LeagueSporting News

How Raheem Sterling became England's most important player at Euro 2020

England’s victory over Germany on Tuesday evening was a moment of glorious vindication for Gareth Southgate; a powerful rebuttal to all those who questioned the logic of his choices. And the grand symbol of that moment is Raheem Sterling. Sterling is ready to be England’s hero, England’s saviour. The 26-year-old,...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

England's forgotten Euros win over Germany

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Amid all the recent recycling of England's football tournament suffering at the hands of Germany, their Euro2000 group stage victory in Belgium 21 years ago seems to have slipped from the nation's collective memory - and with good reason. Alan Shearer's second-half goal secured England's...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Thomas Muller misses HUGE opportunity to equalise for Germany just minutes after Raheem Sterling's opener in Euro 2020 clash with England... as Jurgen Klinsmann admits: 'He knows he should have scored'

Germany striker Thomas Muller was left to rue a huge opportunity in the closing stages of their Euro 2020 defeat by England. The Bayern Munich veteran had a glorious chance to bring Joachim Low's side back into the game at Wembley after Raheem Sterling had given the Three Lions the lead.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Italy fans ready to celebrate again as Roberto Mancini’s team edge closer to historic Euro 2020 triumph

Italian football was perhaps at its lowest ebb four years ago. The failure to qualify for the World Cup, for the first time since 1958, provoked a period of national introspection. Last night was a night of national extroversion. On the streets of its capital, they celebrated a renaissance. Car horns sounded. Drunken chants to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ rang out through Rome. Fans on those electric scooters which are scattered across the streets of every major European city dodged their way through traffic. This was a city – and a nation – ready to celebrate again....
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Mount hails manner of England triumph

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount hailed the manner of England's Euro 2020 quarterfinal victory over Ukraine. Gareth Southgate's side returned to set-piece form in the Stadio Olimpico as Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson struck with headers from precise dead-ball deliveries for two of the four goals against outclassed Ukraine. Mount sent...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy