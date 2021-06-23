Cancel
Columbus, OH

Polaris Fashion Place Owners File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Liz Fe Lifestyle
Liz Fe Lifestyle
 9 days ago

ABC6

Washington Prime Group, owner of Polaris Fashion Place, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Columbus-based company has been struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company claims to have secured $100 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from creditors. This will help support daily operations during the Chapter 11 process. They filed in the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

“The company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right size its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward. During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure. The company expects operations to continue in the ordinary course for the benefit of our guests, tenants, vendors, stakeholders and colleagues.”
  • Lou Conforti, CEO

Washington Prime reported a $262 million loss in 2020, with $111.4 million lost in the fourth quarter alone. According to their most recent annual report, the company had $3.2 billion in debt at the end of 2020.

The restructuring agreement reduces the company’s debt by nearly $950 million and a $190 million pay down of the company’s term loan facilities and revolving credit. It also includes a $325 million offer of a pay down.

Washington Prime owns approximately 100 shopping centers across the United States. Properties in Ohio owned by them include: Dayton Mall, Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, Indian Mound Mall in Heath, Lima Mall, Lima Center, New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia, Polaris Fashion Place, Southern Park Mall in Youngstown, and The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

The company released a statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group, the owner of Polaris Fashion Place. The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 process, it will be business as usual at Polaris Fashion Place, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.”
“Please note, certain subsidiaries, including the Company’s joint ventures and the majority of the Company’s special purpose entities holding properties that secure mortgage loans will not be debtors in the Chapter 11 cases. Polaris Fashion Place is a non-debtor and will not be impacted by the Company’s Chapter 11 financial restructuring.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Huntington Opening New Branches in Columbus

Huntington National Bank is expanding across Columbus. In recent years the community has been no stranger to local branch closures across the central Ohio area. But Huntington National Bank, is looking to break the cycle. With a total of five Ohio branches planned for this year alone, Columbus is looking at a community of new and improved convince.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Get $100 by Getting the COVID Vaccine

"Vaccine Green" is a health incentive proposed by the Columbus Urban League. Columbus residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccination after Monday evening will receive a monetary incentive. This program aims to break down the finical barriers that hold back individuals from accessing health care.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Columbus Area White Castles Raising Minimum Wages

White Castle, whose previous starting wage weighed in at $11.50 an hour, announced that its Columbus-area restaurants are now raising this amount to a hefty 15 dollars. The move is welcomed by new and veteran staff alike. However, this is not the first area to have such generous wages for lower-tier jobs such as this one. While it’s hard to deny the positive retention and boost in mood this offers White Castle’s employees, I find myself feeling angry at the increase in money.
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Ohio Lawsuit Determined to Declare Google as a Public Utility

In the latest of the saga in Ohio against Google comes the lawsuit that demands the search engine giant’s programs be made public utility. Ohio’s attorney general Dave Yost filed an anti-completion lawsuit on Tuesday that demands the search engine be made public utility. While on paper this does not sound remotely significant, the reasoning behind this decision brings attention to how tech giants have characterized their software.