Historic Dallas Freedman’s Town, Joppa, Celebrates Juneteenth and Officially Received Deed to Melissa Pierce School from Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
This weekend, Dallas neighborhood, Joppa, commemorated the Juneteenth holiday with a neighborhood celebration at South Central Park. In the heart of Joppa, is the Melissa Pierce School, which was officially deeded from Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity to the newly formed nonprofit, the Melissa Pierce Project, during the Juneteenth event.www.dallasweekly.com