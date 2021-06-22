Jordan Nabors: I love Coach Aranda, he treated us like family

Early in the year I was concerned that we would be viewed as having stagnated as a program if we missed the tournament again. That was going to raise questions about the future of the staff over the next few years. Then the coaches and players turned the ship around and gave us the great ride of the past two months. Meanwhile, the LSU job opened up, which seemed like the one to tempt him. As Bennett Conlin commented on Twitter, Oak's contract from after the 2014 season was up this year, so he was a free agent as far as pursuing jobs. If he had wanted to move to Baton Rouge I think he could have had that job. Instead we've got him locked up into his late 50s, when he'll be able to decide if he wants to keep coaching on his own terms.