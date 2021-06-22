Cancel
Jordan Nabors: I love Coach Aranda, he treated us like family

By By SicEm365 Radio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend was amazing to have all the commits and recruits in the same room. Along with the coaches, it felt like family and home for Nabors. Jordan loves wide receiver Coach Chansi Stuckey. He would talk to the receivers about how good this receiving corp could be.

