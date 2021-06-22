Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chalmette, LA

Tastin' Some Chalmation: Restaurants to Try in Chalmette

By Steven Melendez
whereyat.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some cities, heading to the suburbs in search of a good restaurant meal is simply a terrible idea. Not so in New Orleans. While there's obviously no shortage of good places to dine in Orleans Parish itself, many of the surrounding communities have their own unique and delicious places to eat, including Chalmette, just east of New Orleans in neighboring St. Bernard Parish. Here are some of the restaurants in Chalmette that are worth the surprisingly short trek from New Orleans proper.

whereyat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Arabi, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Chalmette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Strip Mall#Mexico#Food Drink#9212#The Ghost Gate Pad Thai#House#Cuban#Latin American#Todaysketch Com#Bell Peppers#Mexican#Restaurant Bar#Italian#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Houston, TXcw39.com

JULY 3: Burns BBQ to open restaurant inside Kroger store

HOUSTON (CW39) — Burns BBQ lovers rejoice!. Burns BBQ and Kroger have a long history of serving the community together. To on their tradition, on July 3 Burns will open their on-site restaurant inside Kroger’s E. Sam Houston Pkwy, N location!. Burns BBQ will offer sandwiches, sides and family packs...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Ecléctico, Yip, C4Eats

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a slew of new eateries, from the first U.S. locations for two European brands and a popular French pâtisserie to the third restaurant for fast-casual dim sum joint Yip and pan-Latin fusion newcomer Ecléctico. Know of any openings that aren't on our list?...
Savannah, GAPosted by
Nya Crea

Three Amazing Restaurants to Try in Savannah

Savannah is an incredible city, with a rich culture and history (but not too old-fashioned!), and the food scene here is no exception. With that in mind, we've gone ahead and put together a list of our three favourite restaurants in Savannah for all you hungry readers out there!
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

Zony Mash’s “Makin’ Groceries” Ale to Help Elderly Make Groceries Too

In most places around the country, your weekly trip to the local Walmart or Trader Joes is known as grocery shopping. In New Orleans, we're "makin' groceries" and, thanks to Zony Mash, there's even a new beer named after the weekly necessity! The Zony Mash Beer Project has partnered with the New Orleans Musicians' Assistance Foundation to create a beer to benefit its program Makin' Groceries.
Louisiana Statewwno.org

Louisiana Eats: The Ice Cream Underground

On this week's show, we take a journey into the Ice Cream Underground to uncover the magicians taking America's favorite dessert to new heights right here in Louisiana. We begin with Sam Caruso, who has overcome a host of challenges to find a sweet opportunity with Laozi Ice Cream. Then,...
Saint Louis, MOsaucemagazine.com

3 new St. Louis restaurants to try this month

Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions has moved into larger digs down the street and now features an expanded menu with a range of creative offerings. Don’t be fooled by the butcher shop surroundings – the delightful spring salad comes with locally grown greens tossed generously in a preserved lemon dressing accompanied by grilled asparagus and sausage hush puppies atop a ’nduja hollandaise. The Pig Pen sandwich has tender pork char siu, sweet and sour cabbage, and just enough tangy gochujang mayo on a Companion Peacemaker roll. You can’t go wrong with the Bob’s Burger, which features two super-thin smash patties, pimento cheese, a fried green tomato and sweet tomato chutney. Both sandwiches pair well with the tallow fries and a side of the pungent black garlic aioli.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

46 New Restaurants To Try In Cleveland This Summer

For many of us, the last year and a half has been a blur, a foggy morass during which time crept and progress seemed to slow to a standstill. And yet, since March of 2020, the official start of the pandemic, there has been a remarkable amount of activity in the restaurant world.
Fremont, CAPosted by
Sulabh Gupta

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Fremont

Fremont is a city in California’s San Francisco Bay area. It is the fourth most populous city in the Bay area. Fremont is famous for its tech presence and is home to the Tesla factory. This beautiful city is filled with great restaurants to satisfy your taste buds. Here is the list of some of the best restaurants to try when you visit Fremont the next time.
Charleston, SCGarden & Gun

Five Must-Try New Southern Restaurants

Dauphine’s | Washington, D.C. This spring, the lauded New Orleans chef Kristen Essig moved from Magazine Street to the nation’s capital, where she employs mid-Atlantic ingredients to make Louisiana classics, including duck jambalaya and seafood gumbo. Riffs on a St. Charles Punch and Roffignac come courtesy of the James Beard Award–winning barman Neal Bodenheimer.
Dana Point, CAlocalemagazine.com

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dana Point—You Will Thank Us Later

The Dana Point Foodie Scene Is One to Watch (and Taste) From the eternal sunshine to the dazzling ocean views, Dana Point is one of Orange County’s crown jewels. But it’s much more than just a pretty face—its upscale eateries and fresh, sustainable ingredients also make it a foodie’s paradise! So whether you’re an out-of-towner who wants to get a taste of the local flavor or you’re a resident looking for your new favorite hangout, these five Dana Point restaurants are sure to keep you coming back for more. Best Dana Point Restaurants.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Introducing a Spicy Black Bean Burger at Some Restaurants

Wendy's is at least temporarily joining the growing number of fast food chains offering a plant-based burger option. Starting June 28, Wendy's is introducing the Spicy Black Bean Burger. It's currently only slated to be on the menu for a limited time in a few test markets, but there's no doubt that there's a broader market for plant-based burger options around the country.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E.A!

3 Good Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy