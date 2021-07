Normal, IL – July 8, 2021 – Beginning at 6 a.m., on Friday, July 9, there will be a lane closure in the southbound right lane of Kingsley Street (US 51), between Hale Street and Osage Street. This closure is for Sanitary Sewer Lining. The lane closure is expected to be completed by 5 p.m., on Friday, July 9, weather permitting. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.