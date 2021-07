Fifteen US states have dropped their opposition to a bankruptcy plan for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, in a step towards the pharmaceutical firm paying $4.5 billion to settle cases related to the opioid crisis. The company is accused of having triggered the crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years, with the highly addictive painkiller. A mediator's report filed in a New York state bankruptcy court late Wednesday announced that the states had reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma that would see its owners, the Sackler family, provide an additional $50 million. Under the terms of the deal, Purdue will also make public 20 million documents, including exchanges with its lawyers that have so far remained confidential.