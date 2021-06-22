Cancel
Trey Anastasio opens up about solo career in new in-depth podcast interview

gratefulweb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsiris Media, the leading music storyteller, releases Alive Again episode 2, entitled "Mr. Completely." In this episode, fans will hear Trey Anastasio and his TAB bandmates talk about the creation of Vermont recording studio The Barn, the rise of the Trey Anastasio Band, and watershed moments like their first shows at Red Rocks, the first Bonnaroo festival in 2002, and a show in Utica where the band actually brought the house down. This episode contains many never-before-heard stories from Anastasio and his collaborators.

