Billy Strings began his two-night stand at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio on Friday. The guitarist would unveil two new covers in each set. Strings and his band — mandolinist Jarrod Walker, bassist Royal Masat and banjo player Billy Failing — got the show underway with an extensive excursion on the instrumental “Pyramid Country” that saw the band weaving in newer tune “Fire On My Tongue,” which included “Jessica” (ABB) and “Living Over” (GSBG) teases, before returning to “Pyramid Country” (and a “Mind Left Body” Jam) for the first time ahead of The Beatles’ “And Your Bird Can Sing” and a final reprise of “Pyramid Country” which then headed into Billy’s stellar version of the Grateful Dead’s “Wharf Rat” completing the continuous section that encompassed half of the first frame. The favorite “Dust In A Baggie” came next followed by another newer original in “Hellbender.”