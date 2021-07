Who's ready for some 4th of July fireworks?! This weekend in Houston is an extra fun one with the July 4, 2021, holiday falling on Sunday. There's no shortage of fireworks near Houston with displays to be seen around the city, as well as plenty of festivals and parades. The long July 4th weekend also means this is the perfect time for a day trip with the kids, or to stay in town to take advantage of the many great summer activities now underway.