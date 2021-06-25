Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Where to find the top 10 American foods in Los Angeles

Posted by 
EatDrinkLA
EatDrinkLA
 3 days ago

America is such a melting pot that sometimes it seems that we don't have our own cuisine. However, if you ask any foreigner, they'll give you a good list of pure Americana foods. So now, you may be asking the question: where do I find the top 10 American foods in Los Angeles? Well, after reading this article, you'll think you've visited every state without even leaving California.

10. Chicken & Waffles

While waffles might make you think of Holland, the pilgrims were eating them back in the 1600s. They were also a familiar treat on the streets of New Amsterdam (before it became New York). Adding a big piece of fried chicken on top, though, is purely American! Roscoe's House of Chicken n Waffles opened its doors in Long Beach in 1975 and now has eight locations and counting. There's no better place to have a waffle that thin and crispy as well as numerous variations on the traditional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269HPj_0acMffAd00
Chicken and WafflesRoscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles Facebook

9. Clam Chowder

A hearty bowl of White Clam Chowder can feel native in both Washington State and New England, so it covers the country from tip to tip :). The best place to have it in Los Angeles is Connie & Ted's by Chef Michael Cimarustri. There you can sample three different kinds of Jo’s Wicked Good Chowda’ including New England white, Manhattan red, and Rhode Island Clear. All made with salt pork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lAyN_0acMffAd00
Chowda' SamplerPhoto Credit: Stella Yeo

8. Chicago Style Pizza

The first Chicago Style or Deep Dish Pizza was invented at Uno's Pizzeria back in 1943 with the idea that if you made it hearty enough, it could be a meal. If you're looking for a crust that's a must in Los Angeles, you can find it at Blackbird Pizza on Melrose or Chicago's Noho in North Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJAVb_0acMffAd00
Chicago's Noho Deep-dish PizzaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Recently I also discovered something called Detroit Style Pizza which is square in shape and features a focaccia-like crust. The absolute most delicious version of this is happening at Quarter Sheets Pizza Club in Glendale, which takes reservations on Tock for pickup orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWTvd_0acMffAd00
Quarter Sheets PizzaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

7. Texas and Carolina BBQ

Now I'm not an expert on BBQ by any means, but here's the simplest explanation I can find without going into all the variations. Texas BBQ is known for a rich flavor that comes from the fat in the meat that's been smoked for hours, while Carolina BBQ has a greater emphasis on the sauces that are tomato and molasses-based. So if you're looking for the best Texas-style, you'll want to get your hands dirty at Bludso's Bar and Que on La Brea or get your brisket on at Slab Barbecue for a few more bucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Hv1_0acMffAd00
Slab BBQ BrisketPhoto Credit:Slab BBQ

If you're after Carolina style, check out Gus's in Pasadena or the handy work of Smokey Jones BBQ Pop-up that brings the BBQ to your kitchen in a convenient little box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMnm8_0acMffAd00
Carolina BBQPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

6. Philly Cheese Steak

Angelenos will probably be reaching for a French Dip before a Philly Cheese Steak, but as far as famous sammies go, the more recognizable worldwide is the 1930's creation of Pat and Harry Olivieri from a hot dog stand in Philadelphia. The hands-down most popular spot to get a Philly Cheese Steak in Los Angeles is actually owned by Koreans: Boo's Philly Cheesesteaks in Silverlake. Order the classic Boo's Cheesesteak topped with Cheez Whiz on an Amoroso roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTVqc_0acMffAd00
Philly Cheesesteak TrioPhoto Credit: Boo's Cheesecake Facebook

5. Cobb Salad

The Cobb Salad was invented by Bob Cobb back in 1937 at The Brown Derby restaurant. According to legend and CNN.COM, Mr. Cobb, the owner of the Derby, was putting together a salad for Sid Grauman of Grauman's Theater and threw together what he had in the fridge: a head of lettuce, an avocado, tomatoes, cold chicken breast, a hard-boiled egg, chives, cheese, old-fashioned French dressing, and some bacon that was being cooked nearby. It rivals the Chef's Salad which originated at The Ritz Carlton in New York City, as the most famous American salad.

While the Brown Derby closed in 1985, you can get a good Cobb Salad at most any healthish restaurant, but for a truly famous salad in Los Angeles, you'll want to get a McCarthy Salad at the Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel. It was invented in the 1940s and regularly served to polo player Neil McCarthy. It's very similar to the Cobb, except it has beets and balsamic vinegar dressing. I know I digressed from the Cobb Salad, but salads, in general, deserve a spot in the top 10 American Foods in Los Angeles list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAjEW_0acMffAd00
Protein SaladPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

4. Reuben Sandwich

The origins are fuzzy on this one as well and could date all the way back to 1914 but what you really need to look for is Homemade Russian dressing, sliced rye, and good pastrami. That's what you'll get when you order the #19 at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant, who's been doing it right since the 1940s with coleslaw and melted swiss cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIdEP_0acMffAd00
#19 SandwichPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

3. New York Style Pizza

I know, two pizza sections, but the quest for the perfect slice is something that happens from sea to shining sea. New York Style Pizza is a hand-tossed thin that's floppy and foldable. The restaurant doing it best in Los Angeles is Tomato Pie in Silverlake. The pie to get is The Grandma margherita pizza with spots of mozzarella cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQqPP_0acMffAd00
Tomato Pie GrandmaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

2. Hot Dog

While the "frankfurter" is originally a German food, German immigrant Charles Feltman put it on buns to save plates and made it American. Next, Polish immigrant, Nathan Handwerker made it an icon with his hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on the 4th of July in 1916. Los Angeles has a hot dog icon of its own, with Pink's Hot Dogs first opened its doors in Hollywood in 1939. A basic Chili Dog will cost you just $4.95, but the show's real stars are the 9-inch dogs named for celebrities and L.A. hot spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBea5_0acMffAd00
Hot DogPhoto Credit: Hannah Chen/Pixabay

1. Cheeseburger

At last, we've reached the #1 food on the Top 10 American Foods in Los Angeles list! Is it what you expected? Well, considering that the Cheeseburger was invented in Pasadena, California, in 1924, I think it's only fitting that it be the #1. Many iterations of the Cheeseburger exist, but if you're looking for one with history, your best bet is a no-frills Cheeseburger from In-n-out, which started serving in 1948 and has hardly changed the prices since ($2.40). Next, if you'd like a burger that smashes the competition, head to Goldburger or Burgers Never Say Die for a soft, melty Smashburger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PeOA_0acMffAd00
In-N-Out Double Double CheeseburgerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Honorable Mention

Blueberry Cobbler

I know what you're all thinking: where is the apple pie? But in researching this article, I discovered that both pies and apples are not indigenous to this country. Blueberries, however, are a purely American fruit, while cobbler is a no-crust version of pie that was baked in a pinch—another American trait of just getting the job done right as fast as possible. So when looking for the best Blueberry Cobbler in Los Angeles, you'll want to go to Cobblermania, although you may have to find it first. You'll see them pop up at farmer's markets, especially in Torrance. You'll also never go wrong with a Blueberry Cornmeal Cake from Huckleberry Cafe in Santa Monica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilqwt_0acMffAd00
Blueberry Cornmeal Cake from Huckleberry CafePhoto Credit Matt Armendariz

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

EatDrinkLA

EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA
Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

