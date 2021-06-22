Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

TSPLOST 2023 Potential Project Request Form Now Available

Posted by 
Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axFit_0acMfLiD00

A project request form for organizations and individuals to submit potential projects for consideration as part of a possible Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) 2023 program for Athens-Clarke County are now available online at www.accgov.com/tsplost.

It is highly recommended that interested parties submit request forms as early as possible once they are complete to allow time for staff review and follow up requests for any needed additional information. Projects will be reviewed in the order that they are received.

Project request forms are due from the public no later than August 15, 2021 and from ACCGov departments no later than July 28, 2021. Potential TSPLOST projects can be very complicated and require detailed information, particularly for cost projections.

In most cases, individuals interested in submitting a project for consideration should work with an organization or agency or contact the appropriate ACCGov department for assistance. Departments may also be aware of similar project requests from other groups or individuals.

The following are ACCGov department contacts who should be contacted with any questions:

  • Airport related projects - Athens-Ben Epps Airport (706-613-3420) – Mike Mathews, Director
  • Bus related projects – Transit Department (706-613-3432) – Pat Hale, Interim Director
  • Greenways or Rail to Trails related projects - Leisure Services Department (706-613-3800) – Kent Kilpatrick, Director
  • Road, street, bridge, stormwater, sidewalk, and bicycle related projects (other than greenways or rail to trails) - Transportation & Public Works Department (706-613-3440) – Stephen Bailey, Interim Director

ACCGov will host an in-person public information session to provide assistance and answer questions about the project request forms in early July 2021. The date, location, and time will be announced soon. An instructional video to explain the project request form will also be posted online soon. Both will be posted online at www.accgov.com/tsplost.

Georgia law allows local communities to use TSPLOST proceeds for transportation-related purposes, if approved by voters in a referendum. The first TSPLOST for Athens-Clarke County, TSPLOST 2018, was a 1% sales tax approved by voters in November 2017. Collections began on April 1, 2018 and are scheduled to end in late 2022 or early 2023 after collecting an estimated $109.5 million for 19 projects.

The TSPLOST 2023 Advisory Committee is a group of 22 residents appointed by the Mayor and Commission. The committee is responsible for recommending a list of candidate projects for adoption by the Mayor and Commission. Athens-Clarke County residents will vote on May 24, 2022 on the program and the final list of projects approved by the Mayor and Commission.

If voters approve a TSPLOST 2023 program on May 24, 2022, TSPLOST sales tax collection will continue uninterrupted at the expiration of the current TSPLOST 2018 collections. The local sales tax rate of 8% would not increase as a result of the TSPLOST 2023 program.

The TSPLOST website at www.accgov.com/tsplost contains a link to the projection submission form, a calendar of upcoming TSPLOST meetings and deadlines, and other information related to the potential TSPLOST 2023 program and the current TSPLOST 2018 program. The SPLOST/TSPLOST Program Management Office, which oversees the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and TSPLOST programs for Athens-Clarke County, is coordinating the TSPLOST 2023 process.

For more information about the TSPLOST 2023 project submission process, contact SPLOST and TSPLOST Program Administrator Keith Sanders at 706-613-3025 or tsplost@accgov.com.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

13
Followers
246
Post
520
Views
ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Department#The Mayor And Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Politicsnsarrow.com

Public comments open on request to cancel ATC line project

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is taking public comments by July 12 on the request to cancel the decision to build a power line from Dubuque to the Town of Middleton and investigate the communications between a commissioner and one of the line’s builders. Full text available to subscribers only....
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

LAIC Executive Director presents budget request, updates county commission on projects

The Lake County Commission heard requests for the county’s 2022 budget during it’s meeting on Tuesday. One of the agencies requesting funding from the county is the Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Executive Director Eric Fosheim requested the same amount in funding that the LAIC had received in previous years – 25-thousand dollars. During his meeting with the commission, Fosheim talked about what the LAIC is planning for when it kicks off it’s Forward Madison Four campaign this fall.
Politicsbjournal.com

July issue available now

In this issue: Residential Construction, a TVA for a new time, the Sessions Hotel ribbon-cutting, Lee County hospital and more. Download the July 2021 edition here.
Marietta Daily Journal

Fulton’s mayors approve TSPLOST 2 project lists

Fulton County’s city-by-city project lists for its second transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (TSPLOST) soon will be in the state’s hands. The 0.75% tax, which would collect an estimated $546 million to fund each city’s transportation initiatives, will go to a variety of projects. “Each city viewed TSPLOST slightly differently,...
Warwick, RIwarwickonline.com

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS FOR TIERED PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS

On or after July 12, 2021 the City of Warwick will authorize Westbay Community Action, Inc.to submit a request to the U. S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (P.L. 93-383), as amended, to undertake the following project:
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

DEC Requests Public Comment On Brownfield Remedy Project

The site doesn’t pose a significant threat to public health or the environment, but state Department of Environmental Conservation officials have invited public comment on a proposed Brownfield remedy project at Weber Knapp. The 2.65-acre parcel includes a 105,000-square-foot building and 16,000-square-foot asphalt parking lot. The summary of the investigation...
Healthgreenwichct.gov

The Greenwich Department of Human Services Funding Request for Proposal (RFP) is now available

The Greenwich Department of Human Services Funding Request for Proposal (RFP) To Be Released June 28, 2021. The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS) is soliciting proposals to disburse funds to social service and behavioral health agencies for town residents through its Community Partnerships Program. The Community Partnerships Program provides financial support to community organizations that offer essential services and programs that reflect the GDHS mission. Eligibility to apply for this funding is limited to 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organizations.
Kentucky Statehancockclarion.com

Henderson County Solar Requests Siting Board Approval for 50 MW Project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 6, 2021) – The Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting (Siting Board) has received an application requesting a construction certificate for a solar energy project in Henderson County. A review has determined that the application is complete as filed on June 29, 2021. Henderson...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

City seeking proposals for citywide equity audit

The City of Sun Prairie is pursuing the development of a citywide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program. The city is requesting assistance to identify blind spots and processes that perpetuate systemic injustice, identify current successes, and areas for improvement. The City of Sun Prairie is looking for a consultant...
Henry County, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Henry commissioners ready to move forward with TSPLOST project list

McDONOUGH — Henry County officials are hopeful they can reach an intergovernmental agreement with the four cities in the county in order to collect the maximum Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation allowed. The county has developed a transportation project list and is looking to place a TSPLOST...
Pittsburgh, PAactapgh.org

Public Works to Request Input Regarding Roberto Clemente Bridge Project

Public Can Submit Questions, Concerns Online Starting July 7. The Department of Public Works will be requesting public input online starting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 regarding an upcoming Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge rehabilitation project in the City of Pittsburgh. From July 7 through Friday, July 23, the public will have the opportunity to read a project overview, watch a video presentation, and submit any questions and concerns via an online form by visiting http://bit.ly/ClementeBridge.
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

THOMPSON: County, cities should reconsider issue of TSPLOST

Sit through just about any local government meeting around Barrow County these days, and you’re bound to hear discussions centering around the continuing growth in the county, whether it’s residential or commercial. Chances are you’ll hear cases presented for re-zonings and even annexations of land that allow for more residential...
Frankfort, KYkentuckytoday.com

AG working on open record request form for public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his office filed a regulation to establish a new standardized form that the public may use to make open records requests on public agencies subject to the Open Records Act. "Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed House Bill 312,...
Goshen, INPosted by
The Goshen News

Building corporation forms in next step of courthouse project

GOSHEN — An administrative structure is in place to oversee the financing for the new consolidated courthouse project in Elkhart County. With plans for the facility still in the design stage, the county last week started the process to secure a second bond to help pay for construction and other costs. Another step was taken Tuesday with the statutory formation of a new building corporation to manage the finances.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

New Cambridge Zoning Ordinance petition form available

The city of Cambridge released a new form that applicants can use to submit a petition to amend the Cambridge Zoning Ordinance. The new form, which was developed by the city clerk's office in collaboration with the Community Development Department, will help simplify the process of submitting a zoning petition to the city of Cambridge. This form is available at https://www.cambridgema.gov/Services/zoningpetitions.
Malden, MAPosted by
The City of Malden (Official)

Trash Tags Now Available!

Residents can now purchase an annual trash tag either online at cityofmalden.org/trashtag or at the Treasurer's Office at City Hall, 215 Pleasant Street. A trash tag will enable residents to place any bagged household trash inside black city-issued trash carts. The trash tag sticker is to be placed on the front of the cart just above the cart serial number.

Comments / 0

Community Policy