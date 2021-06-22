Cancel
Braselton, GA

Deborah Ann (Bohardt) Wilker

accesswdun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Deborah Ann (Bohardt) Wilker, age 66, of Braselton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral mass will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gainesville, Georgia, with inurnment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Prior to mass, the family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30504.

accesswdun.com
