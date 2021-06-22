Deborah Ann (Bohardt) Wilker
Mrs. Deborah Ann (Bohardt) Wilker, age 66, of Braselton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral mass will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gainesville, Georgia, with inurnment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Prior to mass, the family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30504.accesswdun.com