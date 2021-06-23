Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Canyon Capital Founder Lists Museum-Like Los Angeles Mansion for Nearly $50 Million

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA museum-like contemporary mansion asking a hair under $50 million in the endlessly affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Hills has just emerged on the market. Spanning more than 13,400 square feet, the custom-designed “masterpiece” is a “rare offering,” according to the listing with Victoria Risko of Sotheby’s International Realty, who brought the home to the market on Monday. She was not immediately available to comment.

www.mansionglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Fruit Trees#Canyon Capital Partners#Mansion Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Celebrity Homes Los Angeles: W.C. Fields' Mansion & Matthew Perry's Penthouse

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. “Historic W.C. Fields Mansion - Neighbor To Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin Mansions”. Lived in and loved by some of the most powerful actors and entertainers in the world, the historic W.C. Fields Mansion in celebrity-rich-and-gated Laughlin Park is for sale, priced at $15 million. Though he didn’t own the house, not believing in home ownership, Fields rented the home in 1940 and added a pool table, a ping-pong table and bowling lanes set up in the living room - but almost no furniture. A legendary party guy, he had three bars in the house, including a portable bar, and lived there until his death in 1946. Since then it has always been known as the W.C. Fields Mansion.
Real EstatePosted by
ARTnews

Art Collector Adam Lindemann Sells $12.5 Million Secluded Montauk Spread

Sequestered down a private lane with sweeping ocean and rugged coastline views, the roughly 7,500-square-foot cottage was built for husband-and-wife art dealers Adam Lindemann and Amalia Dayan by architect Sir David Adjaye in 2004. The traditional shingled exterior, familiar across the Hamptons in New York, disguises sophisticated contemporary interiors. Adam...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

1960 Silicon Valley Home Inspired by Japanese Design Lists for Nearly $13 Million

A 1960 Silicon Valley home with a decidedly Eastern aesthetic hit the market late last week for just under $13 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence—located in Atherton, California, between San Francisco and San Jose—has about 5,400 square feet of living space. Features include paneled beamed ceilings, sliding screen doors and hardwood floors throughout, plus a landscaped garden with Japanese maple and citrus trees, according to listing agent Michael Repka of DeLeon Realty.
Las Vegas, NVbusinesspress.vegas

LoanDepot founder purchases Henderson mansion for $25M

A showcase home built by a luxury builder in the Henderson hillside development MacDonald Highlands has shattered the all-time Las Vegas Valley sales record by going for $25 million. The buyer is billionaire Anthony Hsieh, the founder and chairman of LoanDepot, a California-based nonbank consumer lender of home mortgages throughout...
Worldmansionglobal.com

Most of This £4.7 Million London ‘Iceberg’ Home Is Hidden Underground

A newly built subterranean property in the posh London enclave of Hampstead delivers a spin on an old adage: It had nowhere to build but down. Built on a pocket of the city that was previously occupied by garages, planning rules dictated the home, listed for £4.7 million (US$6.5 million), could be no higher above ground than the 11-foot high structures it replaced, according to listing agency Aston Chase.
Real EstateForbes

Inside Steve McQueen’s $12.2 Million Malibu Beach House

Bettmann/Getty Images; Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty. Looking to live like the King of Cool? Steve McQueen’s former Malibu beach house is on the market for $12.2 million. Owned by McQueen in the 1970s, the recently remodeled home is just steps from Broad Beach—and a fantastic surf break. The...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky Get Over Asking for Swanky Palisades Mansion

Well, that didn’t take long. Barely a month after they put it up for grabs, Tom Segura and Christina “P” Pazsitzky have sold their contemporary mansion in L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. And the listing attracted a bidding war, too, with the winning buyer paying just over $7 million, $170,000 more than the married comedians and veteran “Your Mom’s House” podcasters were asking and $370,000 over what they paid for the place just 1.5 years ago, back in December 2019.
Real EstateInman.com

Historic Hearst Estate gets another price cut, now listing for $70M

A bankruptcy court in California has chopped the historic Hearst Estate in price by nearly $50 million since late 2019, when its owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Attorney Leonard Ross, owner of the Hearst Estate for decades, has been seeking to unload the historic property since at least...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Nearly Century-Old Nashville Mansion Designed by Notable 1930s Architect Lists for $4.8 Million

A nearly 10,500-square-foot Nashville mansion designed by the architect behind the city’s famed Cheekwood botanical gardens has hit the market for $4.8 million. The seven-bedroom Italianate residence, known as the Burlington mansion, was built in 1932 using materials from another Nashville home. That residence, built in 1856, belonged to the city’s fourth mayor, Joseph Elliston, according to listing agents Jessica Averbuch and Melanie Baker of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, who put the home up for sale last week.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Alicia Keys Leaves Desert, Sells Arizona Vacation Home for $3.1M

The desert retreat where singer-songwriter Alicia Keys often tickled the ivories just sold for $3.1 million. Keys and her music producer husband, Swizz Beatz, bought the private mountain home on North Camelback Canyon Drive in Phoenix back in 2008. The original owners built it in 2001. “In Arizona, we don’t...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

432 Park Penthouse to Ask as Much as $170 Million

Saudi retail and real-estate magnate Fawaz Al Hokair is planning to list his penthouse at 432 Park Avenue—one of New York City’s most luxurious condominiums—for as much as $170 million, according to three people familiar with the situation. That price point is nearly twice what Mr. Al Hokair paid for...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

A Century-Old Montecito Mansion Asks a Record $74 Million

Over the past year, billionaire Peter Sperling and his wife Stephanie G. Sperling sold two high-profile homes in the wealthy community of Montecito, Calif., for a total of about $35 million. Now the couple is putting a third Montecito home—a century-old estate that underwent a 15-year-long restoration—on the market for $74 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy