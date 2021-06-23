Canyon Capital Founder Lists Museum-Like Los Angeles Mansion for Nearly $50 Million

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. “Historic W.C. Fields Mansion - Neighbor To Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin Mansions”. Lived in and loved by some of the most powerful actors and entertainers in the world, the historic W.C. Fields Mansion in celebrity-rich-and-gated Laughlin Park is for sale, priced at $15 million. Though he didn’t own the house, not believing in home ownership, Fields rented the home in 1940 and added a pool table, a ping-pong table and bowling lanes set up in the living room - but almost no furniture. A legendary party guy, he had three bars in the house, including a portable bar, and lived there until his death in 1946. Since then it has always been known as the W.C. Fields Mansion.