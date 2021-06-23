Canyon Capital Founder Lists Museum-Like Los Angeles Mansion for Nearly $50 Million
A museum-like contemporary mansion asking a hair under $50 million in the endlessly affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Hills has just emerged on the market. Spanning more than 13,400 square feet, the custom-designed “masterpiece” is a “rare offering,” according to the listing with Victoria Risko of Sotheby’s International Realty, who brought the home to the market on Monday. She was not immediately available to comment.www.mansionglobal.com