Brent Lee Steele

Brett Lee Steele, surveyor, party chief and longtime resident of Moses Lake, WA, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020, at his home. Brett was born on August 27, 1960, in Klamath Falls, OR, to Alan and Neva Steele. He was the third of four siblings. They moved to Bridgeport, WA, when Brett was three. His father, Alan, went to school at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, receiving his LS in Surveying. His mother, Neva, was a fulltime mother, secretary, and plat drafter, helping with the survey business. Brett started learning the survey profession at a young age. He grew up learning how to work hard and had a good work ethic, that he carried with him throughout his life.