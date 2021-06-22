Cancel
Natalie Imbruglia on "terrifying" writer's block that inspired her new album Firebird

By George Griffiths Twitter
officialcharts.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Imbruglia has opened up about the "terrifying" five years she spent with writers' block and the breakthrough that lead to the release of her new album. Announced last week, Firebird will be Natalie's first album of original material in 12 years and is trailed by hopeful lead single Build It Better. Her last record, 2015's Male, was composed entirely of cover songs by male acts like Daft Punk and The Cure.

