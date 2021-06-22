Natalie Imbruglia on "terrifying" writer's block that inspired her new album Firebird
Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about the "terrifying" five years she spent with writers' block and the breakthrough that lead to the release of her new album. Announced last week, Firebird will be Natalie's first album of original material in 12 years and is trailed by hopeful lead single Build It Better. Her last record, 2015's Male, was composed entirely of cover songs by male acts like Daft Punk and The Cure.www.officialcharts.com