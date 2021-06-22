Cancel
Fairfield, CA

Good News: FSUSD Appoints Abigail Hilliard to the Role of Communications Manager & Public Information Officer

By Kris Corey
Daily Republic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield, CA – Following a rigorous evaluation process, in which several highly qualified candidates were reviewed by both paper screening and community panel, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has selected Abigail Hilliard as its new Communications Manager & Public Information Officer. Hilliard’s diverse background in both communications and elementary education made her a standout candidate and an excellent match for the needs of the district.

