Good News: FSUSD Appoints Abigail Hilliard to the Role of Communications Manager & Public Information Officer
Fairfield, CA – Following a rigorous evaluation process, in which several highly qualified candidates were reviewed by both paper screening and community panel, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has selected Abigail Hilliard as its new Communications Manager & Public Information Officer. Hilliard’s diverse background in both communications and elementary education made her a standout candidate and an excellent match for the needs of the district.www.dailyrepublic.com