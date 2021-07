Lighting can affect how your room looks. It can help set the mood or define spaces around your home. If you are unsure how to have the perfect lighting for your room, then the following tips can help you achieve the look you are going for. If you think about it, you spend countless hours in your room doing different things. To ensure that you have the right light for these activities such as reading, sleeping, and doing work at your desk, you need to consider some important factors.