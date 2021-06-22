Our favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones are $100 off for Prime Day 2021
Sony's WH-1000X headphones series has always been great, and the latest version, the WH-1000XM4, are the company's best pair yet. These about as perfect as modern electronics get, and thanks to Best Buy's competing Prime Day 2021 sale, you can get them for $248—that's more than $100 off their list price!