Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Offer Ultimate Luxury Fourth of July

Beverly Hills’ food scene has recently been injected with fresh life. A crop of exciting new restaurants – some having boldly opened during the pandemic – is helping to diversify menus with creative, cutting-edge dishes, tempting hungry visitors from afar. In this series of videos hosted by influencer Arnelle Lozada, we get under the skin of the destination by chatting to locals and looking at the subtle regenerations that have been occurring in the glamour city since 2020 – including the latest, tastiest eating-out trends.