Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Offer Ultimate Luxury Fourth of July
With the lifting of government-mandated COVID restrictions in Los Angeles County this past Tuesday, many travelers are eyeing the sunny city to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. In the heart of Beverly Hills, the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is the ideal location for travelers to soak up the sun, dive into a luxurious rooftop pool, view city fireworks and celebrate the Summer holiday in style.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com