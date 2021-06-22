Watch Trading Co. Brings Passion and Perseverance to the Luxury Watch Industry

We could spend a lot of time here talking about the nature of the fashion show. We could attempt to unpack the shifting priorities of the industry, the nature of celebrity, whether the pursuit of fashion as art is fundamentally at odds with the marketing machine necessary to fund that artistic pursuit. We could talk about who fashion shows are for now. Insiders? Customers? Both or neither or another audience entirely? We could talk about a lot! But let's be real: I'm not here to offer a treatise on the evolving nature of the fashion show, and you're not here to read one.