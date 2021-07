Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings. We’re just a day away from diving into new agent month here at Inman, which translates to all sorts of tips, steps and strategies for kicking off your real estate career with success and developing your industry fluency. This is ever-important of course, especially now — a somewhat daunting time for agents grappling with shrinking inventory, sifting through a barrage of offers and attempting to help frustrated buyers.