Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The NCAA will become what the USGA is to golf....

By Yosemite Sam Joined:
sportswar.com
 18 days ago

A rule making body that hosts a few tournaments. The conferences or other alliances will be responsible for regulations, enforcement and penalties, just like the PGA Tour does in golf.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usga#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NCAA
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfNew York Post

Alexander Noren one to watch in John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic is back in its customary spot before The Open Championship, after having been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. It is typically one of the weaker fields on the PGA Tour schedule, but provides an opportunity for players looking to earn a PGA Tour win and rise in the FedEx Cup standings. Here are some value plays.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

How Complicated is Transition From NCAA Golf to PGA Tour? One All-American Shares His Story

In this week's episode, host Ann Liguori catches up with Austin Eckroat, a four-time All-American from Oklahoma State, who recently turned professional and was given a special exemption to play last week's Travelers Championship. They talk about the transition from amateur to the pros, how it's important to have a good support system, why he likes the Travelers Championship and much more.
West Point, NYTimes Herald-Record

Army assistant golf coach Daniel DeLuca to practice what he preaches

WEST POINT – Daniel DeLuca believes he had better keep his golf game in shape if he’s going to teach others how to do it. DeLuca just completed his second year as assistant coach of the Army men’s golf team. He was an accomplished player in high school and college in Kentucky – oftentimes competing against PGA pro Justin Thomas – and has been coaching at the collegiate level for the past five years.
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
Sportssportspromedia.com

At Large | From disc golf to the NCAA, the evidence of the new athlete economy is everywhere

There is a fair chance that you had never heard of James Conrad and Paul McBeth, either. The latter is the world number one in disc golf, an auspiciously named 30-year-old Californian who has won the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) world title five times and earned just under US$550,000 in prize money since 2005. That may or may not help you place him. Either way, in February, McBeth signed a ten-year endorsement contract worth US$10 million plus bonuses with equipment manufacturer Discraft.
MLBaccesswdun.com

Blog: NCAA becoming more bully than friend to athletes

There ARE bullies in this world. Darth Vader, Scott Farkas, Dr. Evil to name a few. (Yea, I know they're just movie characters, but you get the point). And now, there's the NCAA. A real-life bully-in-the-making happening right before our very eyes. The organization that has been entrusted with managing...
Golfkentuckysportsradio.com

Laney Frye qualifies for USGA Women’s Amateur

UK golfer Laney Frye qualified for the USGA Women’s Amateur after shooting 72 and finishing third at a qualifier in St. Clair, Michigan yesterday afternoon. The resilience that led Frye to one of the best freshman seasons in UK program history was on full display Friday, and it was enough to secure her a one-way ticket to New York for the U.S. Women’s Amateur next month.
College SportsGolf Channel

After NCAA's NIL decision, 'golf ball' now back in USGA/R&A's court

While college athletes across the country with now be able to make money off their name, image, and likeness, college golfers are in a holding pattern. NCAA boards from all three divisions voted Wednesday to suspend most of their amateur rules and enact a temporary policy that will allow student-athletes to benefit monetarily from their name, image and likeness starting Thursday, when many state laws regarding NIL went into effect. The NCAA's interim guidelines, which defer rule-making to the states and individual universities, will remain until official NCAA and/or federal legislation is passed.
College Sportssportswar.com

That fragility is what makes NCAA basketball

So amazing. Imagine. We are a few years removed from a national championship. Yet 1 year prior, with largely the same team, we were a historical landmark in a bad way in college basketball. That is the razor thin margin of it all, and that is why what Coach Bennett has done here in his time. The consistency. The titles. Yet especially the consistency at the top of the ACC. So mindblowingly good. Especially with just solid recruits. Not UK, KU, Duke, AZ kinds of recruiting talent. He turns sparkling water into wine. Not tap water, bc he can recruit. But he makes cabernet out of perrier.
College SportsInside Higher Ed

What the SCOTUS NCAA Decision Means for Campus Communicators

Earlier this week a monumental decision was handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States in the NCAA v. Alston case. This decision is -- potentially -- a return to the heart of the academic experience that students often forgo as they play their sports, including access to services that help them persist and earn degrees. The ruling should push campuses to address how colleges recruit, academically support and graduate athletes. In short, it’s time for institutions to live the rhetoric they use when describing the academic benefits of intercollegiate athletics for student athletes.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Editorial: USGA’s Interests Aligned With Ours

Sixteen in 26.  That first number represents the U.S. Golf Association championships hosted in the Sandhills in the past 26 years. It is a curse on those who live somewhere unique to lose sight of what makes their community so special to others. It frequently takes others to remind us of what we take for granted.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

What Team USA is wearing in the 2020 Olympics golf tournaments

Page 1 of 3 — The 2020 Olympic golf tournaments will bring out new and fresh looks that help countries show off their national pride in the sport's second outing in the Games after returning from a 112-year absence in 2016. That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans...
Johns Creek, GAMining Journal

Nelly Korda instantly becomes new face of American women’s golf

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The timing couldn’t have been better in so many ways for Nelly Korda, the new face of American women in golf and No. 1 in the world. As she stood on the first tee at Atlanta Athletic Club, tied for the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a shot at winning her first major, older sister Jessica had just finished the front nine and made a detour on the way to No. 10.
College Sportsmwwire.com

The NCAA Football Video Game: What Really Happened?

What role did “amateurism” really play in the cancelling of the NCAA Football?. For years, EA Sports produced the NCAA Football video game series that captured the hearts of gamers and football fans everywhere. The series came to an abrupt end in 2013, with the release of the last installment of the series, NCAA Football 14.
Golftribuneledgernews.com

What makes Royal Birkdale such a special golf course?

As the host of the 100th Open Championship back in 1971, Royal Birkdale has long held a special status among links courses in the UK. Shane O'Donoghue visits England's Golf Coast to see for himself what makes Royal Birkdale so special.

Comments / 0

Community Policy