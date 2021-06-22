The NCAA will become what the USGA is to golf....

So amazing. Imagine. We are a few years removed from a national championship. Yet 1 year prior, with largely the same team, we were a historical landmark in a bad way in college basketball. That is the razor thin margin of it all, and that is why what Coach Bennett has done here in his time. The consistency. The titles. Yet especially the consistency at the top of the ACC. So mindblowingly good. Especially with just solid recruits. Not UK, KU, Duke, AZ kinds of recruiting talent. He turns sparkling water into wine. Not tap water, bc he can recruit. But he makes cabernet out of perrier.