Gruden may need to rename Spider 2 Y Banana

Lamattina: Desmond Ridder has the physical presence of a quarterback with his frame and athletic ability. He has the awareness and experience to the proper circumstances to put zip or touch on his throws. He has very solid arm strength and is able to make any throw on the field. Adds value as a runner, both drawn-up run plays and from scrambles out of the pocket. Excellent leader and is loved by his teammates. Has the ability to squeeze tight throws into the receiver's path because of his arm strength to rope the ball with a tight spiral. Fairly clean footwork in his dropbacks.