Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

July 9 Set for Lamar Residents to Weigh in on Redistricting Plans for Colorado

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s redistricting commissions will begin a statewide touring session seeking resident input on the congressional and legislative district maps that are being created. Essentially because of Colorado’s increased population from the 2020 Census, a new district can be created in the state. It is mandated to occur every ten years following a census. Where it will be placed will be determined in part from resident’s responses and concerns as presented to the commission representatives. Lamar will host this group on Friday, July 9th at a time and place yet to be determined.

theprowersjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Lamar, CO
Lamar, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Redistricting#House Of Representatives#U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy