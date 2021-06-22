July 9 Set for Lamar Residents to Weigh in on Redistricting Plans for Colorado

Colorado’s redistricting commissions will begin a statewide touring session seeking resident input on the congressional and legislative district maps that are being created. Essentially because of Colorado’s increased population from the 2020 Census, a new district can be created in the state. It is mandated to occur every ten years following a census. Where it will be placed will be determined in part from resident’s responses and concerns as presented to the commission representatives. Lamar will host this group on Friday, July 9th at a time and place yet to be determined.