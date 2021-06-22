Shazam 2 Star Rachel Zegler Cast as Snow White in Disney Live-Action Remake
It looks like Rachel Zegler is on a roll. The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress has just been cast as the new Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake. The casting was confirmed by Deadline, who reports that Zegler had beat out hundreds of actors who have auditioned for the role. Not surprisingly, Zegler is thrilled to share the news as well and has been active on Twitter since the casting was reported.epicstream.com