Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

John Ainali, 81

hometownsource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn G. Ainali, age 81 of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. John George Ainali was born March 11, 1940 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to George and Ruth (Murphy) Ainali. He was united in marriage to Delores Majerus on June 11, 1958 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. John farmed on the family farm that he was born on his entire life. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and was on the Millwood Township Board for many years. John’s favorite hobby was competing in tractor pulls. John was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always there to help his family and whoever was in need. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Delores Ainali of St. Rosa; children, Deanne (Mark) Dierkhising of Melrose, Jeff (Jerri) Ainali of Melrose, Tim (Barb) Ainali of Grey Eagle, Mark (Jill) Ainali of Grey Eagle, Pat Ainali of St. Rosa, Eric Ainali of St. Anthony, and Jon (Cristy) Ainali of Grey Eagle; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and sister, Barbara Johnson of Little Falls. John was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Arlene Hiltunen, Louise Hagstrom, and Elaine Ainali. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.

www.hometownsource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Sauk Centre, MN
City
Melrose, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Rosa, MN
City
Grey Eagle, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Centracare Hospital#St Joseph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy