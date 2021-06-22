John Ainali, 81

John G. Ainali, age 81 of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. John George Ainali was born March 11, 1940 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to George and Ruth (Murphy) Ainali. He was united in marriage to Delores Majerus on June 11, 1958 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. John farmed on the family farm that he was born on his entire life. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and was on the Millwood Township Board for many years. John’s favorite hobby was competing in tractor pulls. John was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always there to help his family and whoever was in need. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Delores Ainali of St. Rosa; children, Deanne (Mark) Dierkhising of Melrose, Jeff (Jerri) Ainali of Melrose, Tim (Barb) Ainali of Grey Eagle, Mark (Jill) Ainali of Grey Eagle, Pat Ainali of St. Rosa, Eric Ainali of St. Anthony, and Jon (Cristy) Ainali of Grey Eagle; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and sister, Barbara Johnson of Little Falls. John was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Arlene Hiltunen, Louise Hagstrom, and Elaine Ainali. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.