Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) Filed 2019 Report and Restates 2018 Financial Info
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports for the second and third quarters of 2019. These reports include the restatement of information the Company had previously filed in its 2018 Annual Report (Form 10-K) and Quarterly Reports (Forms 10-Q) for the second and third quarters of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. The Company continues to work diligently on completing as soon as possible its quarterly and annual reports for 2020, as well as the first quarter of 2021.www.streetinsider.com