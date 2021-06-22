Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) Filed 2019 Report and Restates 2018 Financial Info

SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) files up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company brands itself as: "We are a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. We purposefully built a cloud-based software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. Our platform standardizes, computes and analyzes digital health data and is used across decentralized locations to break down data silos. This enables healthcare institutions to share knowledge and experiences and to build a collective intelligence. We envision a future in which all clinical diagnostic test data is channeled through a decentralized analytics platform that will provide insights powered by large real-world data sets and AI. We believe that a decentralized platform is the most powerful and effective solution to create the largest network, leverage data and bring the benefits of data-driven medicine to customers and patients globally. In doing so, we can both support and benefit from growth across the healthcare ecosystem."