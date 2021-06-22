Cancel
Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) Filed 2019 Report and Restates 2018 Financial Info

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports for the second and third quarters of 2019. These reports include the restatement of information the Company had previously filed in its 2018 Annual Report (Form 10-K) and Quarterly Reports (Forms 10-Q) for the second and third quarters of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. The Company continues to work diligently on completing as soon as possible its quarterly and annual reports for 2020, as well as the first quarter of 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
