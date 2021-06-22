Cancel
Dingdong (DDL) Plans to Offer 14M Shares Between $23.50-$25.50 in IPO

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dingdong filed an amended F-1 for its IPO. The company said it plans to offer 14 million ADSs at $23.50-$25.50. The company plans to list on the NYSE under the ticker 'DDL'. Morgan Stanley, BofA, Credit Suisse,...

