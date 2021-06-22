Cancel
Electronics

Our favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones are $100 off for Prime Day 2021

Detroit Free Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Sony's WH-1000X headphones series has always been great, and the latest version, the WH-1000XM4, are the company's best pair yet. These about as perfect as modern electronics get, and thanks to Best Buy's competing Prime Day 2021 sale, you can get them for $248—that's more than $100 off their list price!

