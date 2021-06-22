Mesquite approves new rules and fees associated with solid waste services

Mesquite, TX – June 22, 2021 – As a part of its new Clean City Initiative, the Mesquite City Council approved new requirements for its solid waste customers that go into effect October 1, which include trash being secured in trash bags within an approved trash container, specific times on when the trash can be set out for collection, and limits on bulky items. Those customers placing trash out not in compliance with the new rules will be assessed a variety of administrative fees depending on the violation.