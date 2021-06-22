New report highlights best practices for sustainable rural infrastructure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) is pleased to announce that it has published its “Sustainable Thinking: Seeing Beyond” 2020 Sustainability Report (the “Sustainability Report” or the “Report”). The Sustainability Report is Capstone’s fifth full sustainability report and was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards, Core option. The Report provides details relating to the Company’s programs and performance on topics material to Capstone’s two operating mines: Pinto Valley in Arizona, USA, and Cozamin, in Zacatecas, Mexico, as well as the Santo Domingo project in Chile. The Report follows the publication of an Interim Sustainability Summary in October 2020, for the period January 1, 2018 – June 30, 2020.